Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou Released on Bail in Canada

The chief financial officer of Chinese telecom company Huawei was granted bail on Tuesday in Canadian court, BBC News reports. A Vancouver judge reportedly set bail for Meng Wanzhou at $7.4 million after a three-day trial where her attorneys claimed she would not be a flight risk. She will now reportedly be under 24-hour surveillance and “must wear an electronic ankle tag.” Meng was arrested on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S. after she allegedly violated trade sanctions against Iran. More specifically, she is reportedly accused of using a “Huawei subsidiary called Skycom” to evade the sanctions from 2009 to 2014. U.S. prosecutors claim Meng “misrepresented” Skycom’s relationship to Huawei by presenting it as a “separate company” and “deceived banks” in the process.
