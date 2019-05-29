Huawei Tells U.S. To ‘Halt Illegal Action’ Against Company As It Takes Lawsuit Forward

Huawei has told the Trump administration to “halt illegal action” against the company as it pressed ahead with a legal challenge against the U.S. law banning federal agencies from buying its products. The company's chief legal officer Song Liuping held a press briefing Wednesday to announce Huawei had filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court in Plano, Texas, to rule on whether the restrictions are unconstitutional. Huawei has denied U.S. allegations that it's controlled by Chinese intelligence services. Liuping accused the Trump administration of “using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company,” and added: “The U.S. government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation.” Huawei first filed the lawsuit challenging part of the National Defense Authorization Act back in March, before the U.S. hit the company with an export ban.