Hubby Convicted of Manslaughter in Death of Exhibitionist Wife
GUILTY
An Alabama husband has been found guilty of manslaughter for the 2018 death of his wife, a stay-at-home mom who moonlighted as a cam-girl named “Kitty Kat West” on an adult subscription-only website. Prosecutors said Kathleen Dawn West, 45, died from a blow to the head after William Jeffrey West, 47, hit her with an absinthe bottle. The pair had been fighting prior to the death, and West was motivated to kill his wife over her excessive drinking and exhibitionism, prosecutors argued. A fingerprint expert testified that his thumb print was found inverted on the absinthe bottle’s neck, which showed he’d held it upside down at some point. “While we continue to believe this was an intentional murder, we are pleased he is being brought to justice,” Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Daniel McBrayer said Friday.
West’s attorney had insisted the death was the result of an accidental, drunken fall. Kathleen’s mom even testified on his behalf, saying that her daughter was a heavy drinker and was prone to cause trouble when drunk. “He has maintained he did not kill his wife since Day 1 and that’s still his position. It’s never going to change and all he can do is keep fighting this,” defense attorney John Robbins argued.