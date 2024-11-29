Huckberry’s Massive Cyber Sale Has Tons of New Deals to Shop

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Attention adventure-seekers and style connoisseurs: Self-proclaimed outdoorsmen Andy Forch and Richard Greiner have dropped the first round of Huckberry’s Cyber sale with a sitewide sale with markdowns on bestsellers from brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, Taylor Switch, and Alex Mill marked down up to 40 percent off. Trust us, you’ll definitely want in on these fleeting deals because they only come once a year.

Huckberry’s Cyber Sale will be rolled out in phases, with stellar deals launching daily. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting a lover of the great outdoors, Huckberry’s the one-stop-shop (and an online magazine) for guys looking to “suck the marrow out of life”—Forch’s words, not mine.

Shop All Huckberry's Cyber Monday Sale Here Up to 40% Off Shop At Huckberry Free Returns | Free Shipping

Hot ticket items on the site this season will include the bestselling Flint and Tinder Waxed Quilted Shirt Jacket and the Relwen Windzip Jacket. But be advised: Huckberry is known for more than just its rugged clothing.

The brand’s gift guide also features some quirky items like the Ilex Studio Avocado Vase that gives those with a green thumb an in-depth look at a plant’s literal roots and a Personal Concrete Fireplace. This doorbuster drop ends Monday at midnight, so be sure to shop before the sale ends.

