Hurry—Flint & Tinder’s Bestselling Waxed Trucker Jacket Is 20% Off Today Only

Finding the right jacket to wear with an outfit is always a challenge. Between balancing between fighting the weather and creating a cohesive look, I nearly always suffer the consequences of one of them. With Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, you don’t have to choose. The jacket uses wax to protect the jacket from water as well as insulate the interior of the jacket for even more warmth. Flint and Tinder designed the trucker jacket with a classic front chest pocket and made the product using Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth for added durability.

On the Huckberry website, you can get the Waxed Trucker Jacket in Havana for 20% off the listed price of $268 by using the code HAVANA20 at checkout. The flannel interior is sure to keep you feeling comfortable and warm as well. While I still find myself in hoodies more often than I’d like to be, a sale on a jacket of this caliber may make all the difference. -Tom Price

Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket Use code HAVANA20 for 20% off Buy at Huckberry $ 215 Free Shipping | Free Returns

