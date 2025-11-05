Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I first put on the new Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer from Huckberry, I knew I’d found my favorite outerwear piece of the season. As soon as I looked in the mirror, I was instantly excited for crisp fall weekends, cozy campfires, and the promise of a great dram of whiskey.

It’s lofty praise to assign to a sport coat, but this season, you should be asking more of your blazer—a blazer so perfectly autumnal and so richly crafted that it wouldn’t look out of place in a throwback Robert Redford movie.

My girlfriend perhaps put it best when I tried on this jacket: “That looks expensive. You look like you’re going to the British countryside.” Honey, I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Relwen, a brand exclusively sold by our favorite purveyors of rugged Americana gear, Huckberry, has a knack for taking old-school styles and making them modern. Often, the in-house brand uses military-inspired silhouettes, such as the CPO shirt jacket or the chino, and then updates them with comfortable stretch fabric blends and a rich assortment of colors. The Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer is no exception, turning the classic sport coat on its head, in the best way possible.

Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer This blazer is far from a stuffy navy sport coat with gold buttons—it’s modeled after throwback shooting or hunting coats, yet updated in a range of luxe fall fabrics you can easily pair with wool trousers, corduroy pants, or dark blue jeans. See At Huckberry $ 358 Free Shipping

The sport coat was originally worn in the countryside, boasting rougher, thicker fabric and texture for sporting (hence the name). Nowadays, I wear the Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer to a speakeasy lounge for an Old Fashioned, but the inspiration holds true. Unlike the typical blazer, though, the Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer boasts a four-button front with a top neck-tab closure, which means you can button the jacket and flip up the collar for added protection from the elements.

The fit is tailored and the waist is tapered without being overly tight (an XL suits my frame just fine). Like traditional hunting coats, there’s even a back pocket with a side seam snap closure for securely stowing your keys, wallet, and other essentials.

Like classic sport coats, this jacket is finished with lining, but that lining rests at the upper yoke and lower back for ease of movement, durability, and comfort, similar to how a blazer might be half-lined. Another thing I love about the Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer is that its sleeves are finished with interior polyester (no more catching the sleeves of your chambray shirt or dress shirt as you put it on).

While this handsome jacket also comes in solid colorways like Olive Black Herringbone, I’d urge you to throw caution to the wind, embrace the season at hand, and secure your new favorite blazer-field jacket-hybrid in a truly fall-ready fabrication.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: