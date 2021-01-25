These Are the Best Fitting Face Masks I’ve Tried
PERFECT FIT
I remember almost a year ago, walking around with a bandana around my face as a makeshift mask. Since then, my mask collection has significantly grown and I’m better for it. We’ve discovered masks that don’t hurt your ears, masks that stay put thanks to adjustable nose wires, and even masks specifically designed for running. Well, I recently came across a mask that solved another problem. This is the only mask I’ve tried that doesn’t get sucked up into my mouth. Let me explain.
There are few masks that actually have built in structure, and when they do, they are either way too structured, or that structure comes as a separate plastic piece. I don’t like either—the plastic is too firm and rigid, as is the wire structure of certain masks. However, Huckberry created an excellent mask that solves this problem without plastic or wires. The Huckberry mask is a Tri-Fold design that actually allows for a proper fit. Because the mask folds up to cover your nose and under to grab onto your chin, it naturally pushes the piece of mask covering the mouth away, creating room to breathe so that you don’t have to suck on the fabric to inhale. This means the mask doesn’t get all wet and gross—an issue I’ve been having—and it’s actually comfortable to wear. Besides perfecting the fit, the masks are also made out of a hardy fabric and are machine washable, so they can be worn again, and again, and again.
This is my new favorite mask and I wish I had discovered it sooner. Let’s just say I would’ve avoided a lot of fabric in my mouth if I had.
Tri-fold Woven Face Mask - 2-Pack
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.