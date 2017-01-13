HUD: Houston Violates Civil Rights Act

CHEAT SHEET
The Department of Housing and Urban Development this week sent a 14-page letter condemning low-income housing procedures in the city of Houston, Texas, saying that they have violated the Civil Rights Act. The report cited Mayor Sylvester Turner's rejection of a subsidized housing project which was going to be built near the affluent Galleria area, which the department said was hinged on racially-motivated opposition from the residents there. HUD said that the city was "blocking and deterring affordable housing proposals in integrated neighborhoods" and provided a list of corrective actions that they should pursue.