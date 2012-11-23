Huge Applause at 'Les Mis' Premiere

CHEAT SHEET
Take note for your office Oscar pool: The much-anticipated film version of Les Miserables premiered for media and guild members on Friday night, and the reviews were rapturous. Anne Hathaway in particular, who plays a supporting role in the musical as Fantine, was pegged by the crowd as an Oscar frontrunner; critic Dave Karger called her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" a "showstopper." Oscar glory wouldn't be a huge surprise—director Tom Hooper led his previous movie, The King's Speech, to a Best Picture win in 2010. Les Miserables opens in the U.S. on Christmas Day.