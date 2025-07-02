Trumpland

Huge Setback for Trump With Alligator Alcatraz Already Flooding

ILL-PREPARED

The ICE detention facility, situated in the heart of the Everglades, had standing water inside on its first day of operation.

Florida’s much-hyped ICE detention center cannot even keep the rain out.

Videos from the so-called Alligator Alcatraz, which President Donald Trump visited on Tuesday to mark its opening, show that the center had standing water on its first day of operation.

Florida officials claim the facility, situated in the middle of the muggy, naturally flooded Everglades, is sturdy enough to withstand winds of a Category 2 hurricane, despite its exterior being a tent.

Those claims are sure to be scrutinized after a local news reporter, Jason Delgado of Spectrum News 13, captured footage of water seeping into the tent, onto electrical cables, and around flagpoles.

The site earned its nickname due to the presence of alligators, crocodiles, and pythons in the surrounding wetlands—an environment the administration claims will deter escape attempts.
Donald Trump toured "Alligator Alcatraz" alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The rain followed shortly after.

There was no hurricane or severe thunderstorm brewing outside—just typical summer showers that much of the state experiences daily this time of year. RainDrop’s website estimated that about a quarter of an inch of rain fell on Tuesday at the city of Ochopee, which is closest to the tent.

There is no privacy for detainees at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz.”
There is no privacy for detainees at Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz."

The rain could be heard clearly in Delgado’s videos, and the ceiling appeared to rattle with each drop that struck it.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management told Spectrum that it has taken steps to address the flooding that was experienced on Tuesday.

In this image from undated video released by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier shows an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles (72 kms.) west of Miami that Florida officials said an immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is just days away from being operational.
Alligator Alcatraz was quickly built on an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles west of Miami. Its only neighbors for miles are alligators, pythons, mosquitoes, and swampland.

“Overnight, the vendors went back and tightened any seams at the base of the structures that allowed water intrusion during the heavy storm, which was minimal,” said the spokeswoman, Stephanie Hartman.

The facility, which bizarrely has its own merch sold by Florida Republicans, has been slammed as “dehumanizing” and not safe for detainees. Migrants are expected only to be housed temporarily at the site before being removed from the country, says Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who has been described as the architect of Trump’s migrant crackdown, scoffed at suggestions that the massive tent is dehumanizing. Despite it being filled with bunk beds that are separated by internal fences, in the middle of a literal swamp, he said it is not at all overkill for people who entered the United States illegally in search of a better life.

“What’s ‘dehumanizing’ is when American citizens are stripped of their rights and their liberties by the invasion of illegal aliens,” he told Fox News on Tuesday. “What’s ‘dehumanizing’ is when Democrats let illegal alien rapists into the country to attack our children. That is ‘dehumanizing.’”

