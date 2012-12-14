Hugh Grant Apologizes to ‘Daily Show’

CHEAT SHEET
Hugh Grant is accepting the “worst guest” title given to him by Jon Stewart. “Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09,” Grant tweeted. “Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking.” Jon Stewart declared actor Hugh Grant to be the worst guest he has ever had on The Daily Show. “And we’ve had dictators on the show,” Stewart said. Stewart made the revelation while being interviewed by Stephen Colbert last week, and Stewart was quick to answer when asked to name his least favorite guest. “He’s giving everyone shit the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the ass.” The talk-show host added that he would “never” have Grant back.