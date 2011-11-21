Hugh Grant Slams British Tabloids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Vancouver Sun
Hugh Grant didn't hold anything back when he testified Monday at a highly anticpated, nationally televised hearing into media ethics in Britain. Public figures and other victims of hacking and stalking by the press are due to appear this week. Grant told the Leveson Inquiry that Rupert Murdoch's newspapers weren’t the only publications that hacked his phone for stories. In addition to their eavesdropping on calls, Grant also described a suspicious break-in at his London apartment that resulted in no property stolen but a detailed description of his home in a newspaper. He also accused the Daily Mirror of getting hold of his medical records.