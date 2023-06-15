Hugh Hefner’s Son Uses His OnlyFans Money for Pokémon Cards
‘TAKING RISKS’
Son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has started an OnlyFans to fund his Pokémon card collection hobby and create “a long-term avenue for further financial security”—but his wife isn’t “crazy about” his new income generator. “She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests—taking risks,” Marston Hefner, 33, told Page Six. While he did not reveal how much cash he’s bringing in from the risqué account, he claimed he could buy his “own a Pokémon Trophy card”—which can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars—before the end of the year. He said he believes “there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality” and thinks “if people have sex and they make money from it, [cool]. If I end up doing that, cool.” He said most of the content is Pokemon-related, but also teases subscribers by “undressing myself slowly” and engaging in “butt plug play.”