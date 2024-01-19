Hugh Hefner’s Widow: I Was Never ‘in Love’ With Him
SECRET’S OUT
Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is reportedly coming out swinging in a new memoir detailing her life in the Playboy Mansion. In an interview with People about the book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal Hefner described the Playboy shirts as “uncomfortable and cheap” and detailed how she would burn her blistered scalp while attempting to bleach the brown locks from her hair. She told People the Playboy Mansion had seen “too many parties. It was worn out,” adding that while she loved Hugh, she was never “in love” with him, despite being his caregiver in his final years. “I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance,” she said. “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price.”