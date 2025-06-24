Hugh Jackman Finalizes Divorce With ‘Handsome’ Spousal Support
Hugh Jackman and Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness have made their split official in the eyes of the law. The couple’s divorce settlement was approved on June 12, barely three weeks after their first divorce filing was entered on May 23. In documents reported today by the Daily Mail, a judge in New York signed off on a proposed judgment to end the couple’s 27-year marriage. Jackman, 56, met Furness in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Corelli at the start of his distinguished career on screen and in the theater. Furness, 69, who is also from Australia, starred as a prison psychologist in that 10-part drama before turning her focus to raising the couple’s two adopted children and reforming adoption laws in their home country. The Wolverine star reportedly agreed to a “handsome” spousal support payment and the pair are on amicable terms, despite Furness previously alluding to a “traumatic journey of betrayal” in a statement to the Mail earlier this year. Jackman is dating Sutton Foster, his co-star in the Broadway revival The Music Man.