Hugh Jackman Reveals His Father’s Death in Touching Tribute

Read it at Hugh Jackman on Instagram
Actor Hugh Jackman announced on Australia’s Father’s Day that his beloved dad, Christopher John Jackman, has died at the age of 84. “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love,” the star wrote in a heartwarming Instagram tribute to his dad. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”