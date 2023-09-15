Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife After Three Decades
‘LOVING MARRIAGE’
Hugh Jackman is separating from his wife Deborra-lee, putting an end to “almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple told People in a statement. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they wrote. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” The pair met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV series Corelli and married less than a year later. The Jackmans celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April and have two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.