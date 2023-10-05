Read it at Us Weekly
Hugh Jackman is in the early process of penning a deep memoir expected to feature “bombshell” revelations, Us Weekly reported. The book’s announcement comes not long after last month’s revelation that Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. “Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that “He’ll be opening up about his life like never before.” The writing process has been “very healing for him” thus far, the insider said.