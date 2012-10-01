Hugo Chávez Endorses Obama

CHEAT SHEET
What presidential nominee doesn’t want to be endorsed by a foreign dictator? Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez has endorsed President Obama, saying in an interview, “If I were American, I’d vote for Obama.” He called Obama “a good guy.” Even worse, Chávez said that if Obama were Venezuelan, “I think ... he’d vote for Chávez.” Chávez added, “I wish we could begin a new period of normal relations with the government of the United States.” The Venezuelan president is also up for reelection this year.