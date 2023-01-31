Hulk Hogan ‘Can’t Feel His Legs’ and Needs Cane to Walk, Says WWE Legend
HEALTH ISSUES
Hulk Hogan “can’t feel his legs” after a recent back surgery, according to friend and fellow wrestler Kurt Angle—adding to the longtime wrestler’s host of health issues. Angle said Sunday on his podcast, called the The Kurt Angle Podcast, that Hogan, 69, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, told him about the issue while backstage at a 30th anniversary event for the WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body,” Angle claimed, citing the fact that he’s been using a cane to walk. “I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.” He added: I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”