    Hulk Hogan ‘Can’t Feel His Legs’ and Needs Cane to Walk, Says WWE Legend

    HEALTH ISSUES

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during a World Wrestling Entertainment event.

    Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

    Hulk Hogan “can’t feel his legs” after a recent back surgery, according to friend and fellow wrestler Kurt Angle—adding to the longtime wrestler’s host of health issues. Angle said Sunday on his podcast, called the The Kurt Angle Podcast, that Hogan, 69, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, told him about the issue while backstage at a 30th anniversary event for the WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body,” Angle claimed, citing the fact that he’s been using a cane to walk. “I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.” He added: I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

