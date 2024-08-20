Hulk Hogan Chugs Beer in Ohio: ‘Want Me to Body Slam Kamala Harris?’

Hulk Hogan took his Donald Trump support to another level Monday night when he asked a crowded bar if he should wrestle Kamala Harris. At an event promoting his beer brand in Ohio, Hogan took to the stage to hype up the crowd by suggesting violence against the vice president. “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hogan said a video shared by TMZ. The crowd answered “yes” to each question. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?” the former wrestler added. The leg drop is one of Hogan’s signature moves in which he runs, jumps, and drops his extended leg on an opponent’s neck. Hogan’s previous political outburst occurred on the RNC stage back in July, where he ripped his shirt off and proclaimed, “Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother.” Trump loved the spectacle so much he blew Hogan a kiss.