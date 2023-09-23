Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, Tying the Knot for a Third Time

Read it at The Daily Mail
Legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan married for the third time Friday night, The Daily Mail reports. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was wed to fiancé Sky Daily in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida. His son Nick attended the ceremony but his daughter Brooke apparently skipped out on the event. The former WWE star reportedly proposed to the mother of three with an engagement ring worth $100,000. The pair share a $7 million waterfront mansion in Clearwater.