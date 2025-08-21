Hulk Hogan’s Death May Have Been Medical Malpractice: Report

Medical malpractice may have led to Hulk Hogan’s death, TMZ reportedly learned from an occupational therapist who was at his Florida home when he died.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was found deceased at age 71 after he went into cardiac arrest on July 24. Since then, Hogan’s oldest daughter Brooke, 37, has raised questions about the cause of his death and even offered to pay for an autopsy before he is cremated.

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during VH1 Big in '05 - Red Carpet at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

TMZ suggests an answer to the family’s questions with its report that the legendary wrestler’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve is the primary muscle responsible for breathing.

Per the site, the therapist at Hogan’s home when authorities answered his wife Sky Daily’s distress call claimed that a surgeon had “severed” the crucial nerve during a recent operation.

Hogan has reportedly had more than two dozen surgeries in the last decade on his back, knees, shoulders, and hips, and an operation on his neck in May. The site also reports that the therapist’s claims, which they shared with police, were likely captured on body cam footage. Brooke Hogan echoed that suspicion in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Instagram/Brooke Hogan

“I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals, from police officials to nurses, that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death, telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing,” she wrote.

The Clearwater Police Department isn’t keen on sharing that information, however, as a spokesperson told AP Thursday, “Until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released.”