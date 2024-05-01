Huma Abedin and Alex Soros Are Expected to Appear Together at the Met Gala
CELEBRITY COUPLE
Huma Abedin, Hilary Clinton’s longtime aide, and her new boyfriend Alex Soros, the son of George Soros, are set to make a splashy, public debut later this month on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Page Six reports. Abedin hard-launched her budding relationship with the heir-apparent to the Soros fortune in an Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, sending sappy shockwaves through the public which had witnessed her painful divorce from scandal-scarred Anthony Weiner. Abedin has attended every Met Gala for at least the past five years. In 2022, Abedin walked the red carpet shortly before it was revealed she was dating actor Bradley Cooper, who was also in attendance. The former couple was reportedly connected through Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who is also responsible for planning the event. Huma and Alex aren’t the only new high-profile couple who will be appearing on the red carpet: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are also expected to appear arm-in-arm at the swanky event.