Huma Abedin Reveals Relationship with George Soros’ Son Alex

Hilary Clinton’s longtime aide Huma Abedin has apparently moved on from her scandal-scarred ex-husband Anthony Weiner, re-sharing a photo of her cozying up to George Soros’ son, Alex Soros, for Valentine’s Day.

Soros, the 38-year-old heir to his father’s fortune and influential nonprofit Open Society Foundations, first posted the photo to Instagram of the pair cuddled-up in a booth at a restaurant in Paris Wednesday.

Red rose petals were strewn across the table, and an animated sticker reading “Happy Valentine’s Day” floated at the top of the image.

Abedin at 47 is nearly 10 years her new partner’s senior.

Hillary Clinton’s longtime right-hand woman split from her ex-husband seven years ago, following a series of high profile scandals. His name—which provided years worth of tabloid fodder and puns—first made national headlines in 2011 when he tweeted a link to an explicit photo of himself. After denying that he was behind the photo for several days, Weiner finally fessed up publicly to exchanging explicit messages with a half-dozen women over several years.

He was then caught in a second sexting scandal two years later while running for New York City mayor, during which it was revealed he exchanged even more messages with a woman under the alias “Carlos Danger.”

But the scandals didn’t stop there—Weiner was again thrust into the center of another controversial sexting scandal in 2016 when it was alleged that he exchanged more messages with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

He pleaded guilty to a one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor and served just over a year in prison.

Abedin and Weiner split shortly after the third sexting scandal broke. She told The Guardian in 2021 that he “didn’t just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again.”

In June 2022, it was reported that Abedin was dating actor Bradley Cooper while her divorce proceedings were being finalized.

A year later, Soros was tapped to take over his father’s $25 million business and philanthropy empire.