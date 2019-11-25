ANSWERS
Authorities Find Remains Believed to Be UFC Star’s Missing Stepdaughter: DA
Human remains discovered in a rural Alabama area on Monday are believed to belong to missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, officials said. “I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said, adding the remains were found in a neighboring county.
Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn convenience store. Police later found her car, damaged and outside an apartment complex about 55 miles away in Montgomery, Alabama. Her blood was found inside the car and police believe she sustained a life-threatening injury. Authorities have arrested Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher in the teenager’s disappearance after a tipster identified the two men using convenience store footage. On Monday, authorities also arrested and charged David Johnson Jr., 33, with hindering prosecution in relation to the case.