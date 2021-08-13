Human Remains Found in Large Plastic Container on New Jersey Street

Read it at NJ.com
Human remains were found Friday morning a in a plastic container left on a New Jersey street. Prosecutors said a “suspicious large plastic container” was discovered on Hobart Street near Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park around 10:40 a.m. How the remains came to be there, who the remains belong to, and how the person died are unclear. Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement, “Human remains were located in the container, and the circumstances of the death and the origin of the container are being investigated.”