    Found Remains Identified as Missing GF of Ex-NFL Player

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Harris County Sheriff’s Office/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

    Investigators in Texas have identified human remains found in December as the body of Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL athlete Kevin Ware. Pomaski, 29, had not been seen since a party at her home on April 25, 2021; her mother reported her missing May 9. Though the Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not list Ware, a former San Francisco 49ers tight end, as a suspect, he was questioned in June in connection with Pomaski’s disappearance. His lawyer said he had been “cooperative” and “told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house.” Inmate records reviewed by NBC show that Ware has been detained in a jail north of Houston for allegedly violating bond for drug and weapons charges that were not connected to Pomaski’s disappearance, KPRC reports. Upon concluding that the remains discovered Dec. 10 belong to Pomaski, Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC, “The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close.”

