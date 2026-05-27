Politics

Humiliating Reality of Trump’s Giant Peace Grift Exposed

EMPTY HANDED

Several countries that pledged billions of dollars have not actually given any money.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner applaud as U.S President Donald Trump reacts at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” which vowed to help rebuild Gaza, has no real funding despite receiving billions of dollars in pledges, according to a new report.

The president formally announced the board in January. Countries could join by contributing $1 billion, and members included Azerbaijan, Israel, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Nine countries later pledged more than $9 billion toward a Gaza “relief package” for the war-torn territory following years of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

However, the Board of Peace’s World Bank-backed fund has still not received any substantial donor funding, four people familiar with the matter told The Financial Times. “Zero dollars have been deposited,” one source said.

U.S President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner stand with world leaders participating in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026.
Trump allies and dictators are among those on the board.

Of the nine countries that pledged money to the relief package, only the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have actually sent any funds.

Morocco’s $20 million contribution has gone toward funding an office for Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian diplomat serving as “high representative” for post-war Gaza, as well as salaries for a Palestinian technocratic committee formed by the board to help govern the strip.

The UAE provided $100 million to train a new police force for Gaza, but the funds are currently frozen, and no progress has been made on the initiative, sources told the FT.

Elsewhere, the State Department pledged to redirect around $1.2 billion in aid toward projects linked to Trump’s Board of Peace. However, the money—which the board would not manage directly—has reportedly not yet been spent.

“None of that money [has gone to the board]. None of that money is being managed by the Board of Peace. And State tells us there’s no intent to have any of that money managed by the Board of Peace,” a senior congressional aide told the FT.

Sources also said that “not one U.S. dollar” has gone toward rebuilding Gaza, four months after Trump’s board was established.

Destroyed buildings in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in Israel, September 25, 2025.
It is estimated that more than $70 billion is needed to rebuild Gaza over the next decade. Amir Cohen/Reuters

A spokesperson for the board said it has yet to award contracts for security and reconstruction projects in the strip because “we’re not operating in Gaza yet,” citing Hamas’ refusal to disarm.

It was previously reported that several countries that pledged billions toward the board’s goals are reluctant to pay up because there has been little real progress in Gaza, even after a ceasefire agreement was reached. Trump’s war in Iran, which he started on Feb. 28, has also heightened those concerns.

“Nobody with money and resources wants to work with the Board of Peace,” a source told The Guardian. “Lump on the conflict with Iran, and the people with deep pockets now have an excuse not to pay.”

A spokesperson for the board also told the FT that a major issue with the funding effort is that there is no governing authority on the ground “to handle the flow of services and goods that are imagined as part of the plan.”

“We’re not, like, hoarding money in a bank account and then awarding contracts for things that can’t be delivered,” the spokesperson added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the State Department for comment.

Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

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