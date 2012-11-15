Humpries: Shirtless Pic Was A Joke

CHEAT SHEET
The FBI special agent who sent Jill Kelley a shirtless photo of himself said Thursday the image wasn’t meant to be sexual. It “was a tongue-in-cheek joke,” Frederick Humphries explained, noting he sent the image to dozens of friends, including a reporter at The Seattle Times. In the 2010 photo, Humphries is posing with two target dummies in the picture, which is captioned, “Which One’s Fred?” Kelley turned to Humphries for help after she received harassing messages from an anonymous email address. Humphries then took the emails to the FBI’s cyber-crime unit, essentially launching the investigation that uncovered David Petraeus’s affair with Paula Broadwell.