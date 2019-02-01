Hundreds of Immigrants Showed Up for Bogus, ICE-Issued Court Dates

Hundreds of immigrants across the U.S. showed up for ICE-issued court dates on Thursday only to find out the hearing dates were fake, CBS News reports. ICE agents had reportedly issued thousands of Notice to Appear documents telling immigrants to appear in court or risk permanent removal from the United States, but the dates on the notices were bogus. The chaos reportedly stemmed from ICE agents issuing seemingly random hearing dates last year in an effort to comply with a Supreme Court ruling mandating that all notices include actual dates rather than “TBD” for “to be determined,” which had been done previously. “It's mass chaos,” Ruby Powers, a Houston-based immigration attorney, told CBS News in a telephone interview. “These courts are already short staffed trying to clean up from the government shutdown's mess. It's a perfect storm.”
