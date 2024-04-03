Hundreds of Tons of Aid to Gaza Sent Back After IDF Strike on Aid Convoy
SORELY NEEDED
Hundreds of tons of aid bound for starving people in Gaza was sent back on Tuesday after a deadly IDF missile strike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers, according to the Associated Press. Three ships carrying 400 tons of aid had arrived from Cyprus just hours before the deadly attack on Monday. The WCK was an essential part of distributing aid shipments, but after the strike the organization announced it would be suspending operations in the famine-stricken region over safety concerns. WCK had only unloaded about 100 tons of humanitarian food aid before the rest was taken back to Cyprus, according to Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis. On Tuesday, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said maritime aid deliveries would resume. WCK is not the only aid organization to suspend operations following Monday’s attack. The health aid organization Project HOPE, as well as American Near East Refugee Aid, which has helped provide 150,000 meals daily in Gaza, both announced they would at least temporarily suspend operations.