Hundreds Protest Putin Inauguration

Hundreds of Russians took to the streets Monday to protest Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, and authorities detained two of the country’s highest-profile opposition leaders. Putin retook his position as president after spending four years as prime minister, and former president Dmitry Medvedev will be confirmed as the new prime minister on Tuesday. The swap had many Russians saying the elections were a sham, and some of the largest riots since the days of the Soviet Union were held. On Sunday police clashed with protesters and arrested more than 400, and another 300 were arrested on Monday as authorities tried to clear the streets for Putin’s elaborate inauguration.