Hundreds Search for Missing Oregon Teen
WHERE IS AVA?
Hundreds of neighbors are helping police search for 16-year-old Ava Carey, who left her home on Aug. 20 to sit on the swings in a nearby park and then vanished. “We are very concerned about Ava and believe she may be at risk,” Corvallis police said in a statement last week. Ava’s phone has been turned off, and she doesn’t have medication that she needs, officials said. “She is just an amazing young woman, who would be completely blown away by everyone who is here trying to find her,” her mother told the Corvallis Gazette-Times after one of the searches. A relative posted on Facebook that “authorities informed us they suspect Ava has been taken, is presumed to be in imminent danger, and might no longer be in the Corvallis, Oregon area. They advised us to center our efforts up and down the Interstate-5 corridor.”