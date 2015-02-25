Hungarian Village Up for Rent

CHEAT SHEET
The mayor of the Hungarian village of Megyer, population 18, has put his entire town up for rent for just 700 euros a day (or about $850) in an attempt to bring in money as well as attention. The largely deserted village is well-preserved, and an advertisement for the rental includes use of its streets, the mayor’s office, cultural center, bus stop, and multiple “peasant-style” houses. The village’s horses, cows, sheep, and poultry houses are also available for use. “A law I brought in means an outsider can also become deputy mayor for a weekend, and even change the street names if you want,” Megyer Mayor Kristof Pajer said.