‘Hunger Games’ Leads People’s Choice

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
May the odds be ever in your favor. The Hunger Games dominated the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, taking home five awards, including Favorite Movie and Favorite On-Screen Chemistry for the film’s three young stars. Jennifer Lawrence took home two awards, one for Favorite Face of Heroism for her role as Katniss Everdeen and the non-film-specific Favorite Movie Actress. Host Kaley Cuoco, who said Wednesday that she was “not prepared” for the ceremony, ended the night on a high note, as her sitcom The Big Bang Theory took home best comedy. In the music categories, Katy Perry dominated, winning Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Music Fan Following.