‘Hunger Games’ on Banned-Books List

Read it at American Library Association
The American Library Association has released its annual report, adding The Hunger Games series to its list of “top 10 frequently challenged books.” Suzanne Collins’s popular trilogy about a dystopian future society ranks third on the list of books that people have attempted to ban across the U.S. While any 13-year-old kid can now see the Hunger Games film starring Jennifer Lawrence, the book has been singled out as the root of all evil. Others on the list include My Mom’s Having a Baby! A Kid’s Month-by-Month Guide to Pregnancy along with classic literature like To Kill a Mockingbird and another dystopian novel, Brave New World, which was published 80 years ago but is still making waves among conservative readers.