‘Hunger Games’ Sets Presale Records

Move over, Twilight! The ticket-purchasing website Fandango is reporting that The Hunger Games is set to eclipse the vampire saga’s record opening-weekend sales figures. Tracking estimates show that Hunger Games might pull in a total of $140 million its first weekend based on presale figures. Breaking Dawn of the Twilight trilogy had ticket sales for the first weekend that reached $138.5 million. Already, Hunger Games has sold out 2,000 theaters nationwide.