‘Hunger Games’ Tops $250M

Teens and tweens are still flocking to The Hunger Games, leaving this week's debuts in the dust. The film grossed $251 million domestically during the 10 days since its opening, the fastest-ever nonsequel to reach that figure. It raked in $61.1 million in its second weekend. The sequel that expected a much-better release this weekend was Wrath of the Titans, which earned $34.2 million; compared with $61.2 million for its predecessor, Clash of the Titans, two years ago. Julia Roberts’s Snow White rehash, Mirror Mirror, came in at a disappointing $19 million.