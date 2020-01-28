Hunter Biden Agrees to Pay Child Support to Arkansas Woman
Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman after a court established that he was “with near scientific certainty” the father of her child. According to CNN, Monday filings indicate the two parties reached a temporary settlement just days before Biden was scheduled to make a mandatory court appearance to explain why he hasn’t provided financial documents. Biden agreed to pay child support to Lunden Alexis Roberts, paying an undisclosed amount retroactive to November 2018. Biden is due to start paying the amount on Feb. 1 and continue until further notice from the court.
Roberts filed a lawsuit against Biden last year seeking child support and health care for the child, who was born in August 2018. Biden denied the child was his, but a DNA test showed that he was likely the father of Roberts’ child. “I'm pleased with the settlement on a temporary basis,” Roberts’ lawyer said, adding that Roberts was still waiting to receive financial information from Biden.