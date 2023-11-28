Hunter Biden Agrees to Testify Before House—but Only in Public Hearing
‘OPENING THE DOOR’
Hunter Biden is willing to testify before the House Oversight Committee, but only in a public hearing rather than the closed-door deposition that House Republicans called for, according to a Tuesday letter from his attorney reviewed by NBC News. Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter Biden and others for Dec. 13 in his ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and the family’s business activities. But in a letter to Comer, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, alleged that Comer intentionally leaked information from interviews with other witnesses. “We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public,” Lowell wrote. “We therefore propose opening the door.” He also stated that the committee had been “working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father.” But Comer countered, arguing on X that Biden was “trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else.”