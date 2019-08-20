CHEAT SHEET
Hunter Biden Asks Judge to Toss Paternity Suit Claiming He Fathered Arkansas Woman’s Child
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, denied allegations that he fathered a child currently living in Arkansas in court documents filed Monday. A woman named Lunden Roberts filed a petition for paternity and child support in May, claiming that she and Biden were in a relationship which resulted in a child who was born in August 2018. Roberts—in her petition filed with the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas—asked for established paternity, child support, and for Biden to provide health insurance and pay for half of the child’s health-related expenses not covered by insurance. In his response, Biden denied the allegations set forth in the petition and asked the court to dismiss Roberts’ complaint. Roberts’ lawyer told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in June that she did not want her lawsuit to be a “media spectacle.” “She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” attorney Clint Lancaster said. Joe Biden’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.