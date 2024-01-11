Hunter Didn’t Give Dad Heads Up About His Surprise Capitol Visit: Report
HUSH HUSH
Hunter Biden’s unexpected appearance at an oversight hearing about holding him in contempt of Congress on Wednesday also came as a surprise to President Joe Biden’s advisers, according to a report. Sources told The New York Times that the younger Biden’s legal team saw no reason to inform the White House about the stunt ahead of time, and that Joe Biden isn’t told the details of all of Hunter’s legal decisions despite the president speaking with his son almost every day. Hunter’s appearance created chaos in the room Wednesday, with GOP lawmakers verbally attacking him but ultimately showing a reluctance to have him sworn in to testify in public. Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees eventually voted to send a contempt resolution to the House floor over Hunter’s defiance of a subpoena to have him testify behind closed doors as part of their impeachment inquiry into his father.