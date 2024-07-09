Hunter Biden Drops Bid for New Trial After ‘Failure to Read’ Court Orders
OOPS, NEVER MIND
There’s been an update in the Hunter Biden saga: The 54-year-old son of the president withdrew his request for a new trial Tuesday after prosecutors said Biden had a “misunderstanding of appellate practice” and a “failure to read” previous court orders. Last month, Biden was found guilty of lying about his drug addiction when applying for a gun in 2019. Following his conviction, he told NBC News he was “grateful” for the “love and support” he received. His reasoning for wanting a new trial stemmed from the judge, who Biden thought “didn’t have jurisdiction over the trial because of pending rulings in his appeals case,” according to the New York Post. This claim was shot down by prosecutors who, in their Monday response to his withdrawal, said the judge was within her rights to charge Biden. In a filing Monday, prosecutor Derek Hines wrote, “[W]hen trial began on June 3, the Third Circuit had already dismissed both of the defendant’s appeals with orders stamped ‘in Lieu of Mandate’ and denied his petition for rehearing.”