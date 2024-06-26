Hunter Biden Had Sex With His Baby Mama’s BFF: Memoir
‘F*CK-UP’
The mother of Hunter Biden’s young daughter reportedly reveals in a forthcoming memoir that he had sex with one of her friends a few days after being told of the pregnancy—something for which he apologized, but only after first asking her to spot him a few bucks to buy Gatorade. A copy of Lunden Roberts’ book, Out of the Shadows, was obtained by the Daily Mail ahead of its Aug. 20 publication date. The tabloid reported Wednesday that Roberts writes that she saw Biden “a few times” after telling him of her pregnancy, and that the encounters were “sweet and intimate.” But her guard went up after he failed to appear at her ultrasound appointment and, a few days later, she discovered why he’d grown distant when a close friend approached her and confessed they’d slept together. “We hung out for awhile and drank... We drank a lot,” Roberts quotes Vanessa saying. “And… things just kind of happened.” Biden later called Roberts, asking her to come pick him up from “the CVS on the corner,” according to the Mail. When she pulled up, he reportedly asked her, “Hey honey, do you have cash? I’m trying to get a Gatorade and my card is messing up.” After a disgruntled Roberts handed over her card, he returned—cool drink in hand—and apologized profusely for the tryst, calling himself a “fuck-up” and “loser,” she writes.