Politics

Hunter Biden Is Homeless and Millions in Debt After L.A. Fires

WHEREBNB?

The former president’s son has faced a stunning downturn.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Hunter Biden says he is millions in debt.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
PoliticsTrump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt