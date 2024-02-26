Hunter Biden Opens Up About His Sobriety in Rare Interview
DOIN’ IT FOR DAD
Hunter Biden says his sobriety will be a key factor in his dad defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 election, telling Axios in a rare interview that he often thinks of “the profound consequences” the country may face if he lapsed back into drug use and news of it reached the public. “Maybe it’s the ultimate test for a recovering addict—I don’t know,” he said. “I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy.” He added that he’s always been in awe of people who are able to maintain their sobriety amid profound tragedies and obstacles, saying those people are his heroes and inspiration. The troubled first son has become a punching bag for Republicans, who’ve tried to tie his father, President Joe Biden, to his legal woes and struggles with substance abuse. Hunter Biden has been central to GOP lawmakers’ ongoing impeachment probe into Joe Biden on allegations the senior Biden cut a deal with a Ukrainian energy company while in office, but the ex-FBI informant who made the accusations, Alexander Smirnov, was arrested this month on charges he made the whole thing up at the behest of Russian officials.