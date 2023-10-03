CHEAT SHEET
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Gun Charges
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to three federal firearms charges after a plea deal fell apart over the summer. The president’s son is accused of lying about his drug use on a federal form to purchase a firearm in October 2018. His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said he intends to file a motion to dismiss the case. Biden’s defense team has argued that prosecutors caved under GOP pressure to come down harder on the first son. He was indicted after a plea deal fell apart in July that would have spared his father’s 2024 presidential campaign the embarrassment of criminal proceedings. The deadline for pre-trial motions in the case has been set for Nov. 3.