Hunter Biden Says Right-Wingers Are Trying to Kill Him
‘NO DOUBT’
In a podcast published just hours after he was hit with a federal indictment alleging tax evasion, Hunter Biden went off on Republicans and conservative media, claiming they’re “trying to kill” him. Specifically, he claimed he had to up and move his family from their Malibu home less than 36 hours after the New York Post “doxxed” him, publishing his address and photos of his residence, which he claims led to MAGA Republicans showing up at his door. “There is no doubt in my mind—and this might sound like some crazy hyperbole—is that they’re trying to kill me through other means and I just won’t let them,” Hunter told the Moby Pod. Hunter, the eldest son of Joe Biden, added that conservative media has fixated on his legal woes in an effort to have his dad ousted from the White House next election. “They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so, it’s not about me. In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way,” he said.