Hunter Biden Seeks Big Fox News Payday in Nude Photo Lawsuit
NAKED TRUTH
Hunter Biden sued Fox News on Monday alleging it broke New York’s so-called revenge porn law by publishing nude photos and videos of him in a fictionalized “mock trial” miniseries it aired in 2022. That’s just one portion of a lawsuit seeking damages, with Biden also alleging the right-wing news network intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him by airing the series, which was marketed as giving a hypothetical glimpse into what a trial for the president’s son might look like. The series, The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People, aired in October 2022 but was recently taken down by the network under threat of lawsuit by Biden’s attorneys. Now, the younger Biden has pushed forward with legal action, demanding Fox News and its parent org, Fox Corporation, cough up compensatory and punitive damages in addition to never airing nude images of him again without consent. Biden’s attorneys alleged that Fox targeted him “in an effort to harass, annoy, alarm, and humiliate him, and tarnish his reputation.” In a statement, Fox News said Biden did not complain about the 2022 program until April 2024, and that the network accurately covered Biden “consistent with the First Amendment.”